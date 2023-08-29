Uttar Pradesh Stating a Heartbreaking Rape Case of a Minor Girl in Balia

Balia, Uttar Pradesh stating a heartbreaking rape case of a minor girl. Good Day Readers. Today a tragic news has come from Balia, Uttar Pradesh stating a heartbreaking rape case of a minor girl. Stay with this article to find horrible incidents of this news. Adolescent detained for kidnapping and repeatedly abducting & raping a minor in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. As per authorities, the underage girl disappeared from her village within the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station on July 9th.

On Monday, a young individual was apprehended for purportedly kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl and keeping her captive for a duration of one and a half months, as stated by the police. The authorities reported that the underage girl disappeared from her village within the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station on July 9. A case was filed regarding the incident the following day based on a complaint made by the victim’s father.

Uttar Pradesh Stating a Heartbreaking Rape Case

Among the instances of crimes against women outlined in the IPC, the highest proportion of cases were recorded under the category of “cruelty by husband or his relatives” (31.8%), followed by “assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty” (20.8%), “kidnapping and abduction of women” (17.6%), and rape cases at (7.4%) As per data provided by the NRCB in the previous year, the recorded crime rate per one lakh women in the population was 64.5 in 2021, marking an increase from 56.5 in 2020.



In the specific area, Haryana held the unenviable first position with a staggering 16,658 cases, followed by 14,277 in Delhi. Authorities, however, do not interpret the rise in crime cases as a sign of the police’s inefficacy. They emphasize that the surge in reported crimes within state police records could actually stem from certain citizen-focused police initiatives, such as the introduction of e-FIR systems or women helpdesks.



NRCB officials emphasize that since crime tends to increase in tandem with population growth, evaluating the crime rate per one lakh population could offer a more accurate measure for gauging the rise or fall of crime. They also assert that assuming a direct link between the upward trend in police data and an increase in crime, and subsequently, the ineffectiveness of the police, is an erroneous perspective. The minor girl was rescued from Deoria on August 26, and she provided her testimony before a magistrate, as explained by SHO Rajiv Singh.



According to her statement, the girl accused Rahul Kumar Singh (19), hailing from Bihar’s Siwan district, of abducting her and transporting her to Deoria. During her captivity lasting around one and a half months, he allegedly subjected her to rape, Singh mentioned. The SHO further stated that the individual accused of these actions was apprehended near the station crossing on Monday.