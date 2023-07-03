Uttarakhand: Leopard Attacks, Drags Woman’s Body into Forest Caught Video

There is shocking news coming forward from Uttarakhand where a leopard attacks a woman and dragged her body into the forest. Yes, you heard right a leopard attack on a group of women and this news is now making the headlines on the news channels. There is a video also shared related to this and this video is also crossing a large number of views on the intent and social media platforms. So many people are showing their curiosity to know more about this attack incident. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information related to this incident.

According to the reports, this leopard attack incident happened in the Sukhidhang area, Uttarakhand on Sunday 2 June 2023. Initially, this incident news was reported from Dhura village, and later people informed the police. The victim is identified as Chandravati who was a resident of the district administration. It is shared that this incident was terrible and the other woman in the group were scared. After getting reported about this incident, police arrived at the incident scene and there is an investigation is ongoing. Swipe up this page and continue this article to know more about this attack incident.

Uttarakhand: Leopard Attacks, Drags Woman’s Body

In the reports, it is shared that a group of women was going to a forest to collect fodder for their livestock when suddenly a leopard attacked them. The leopard attacked Chandravati and dragged her away and one woman of the group escaped and informed the villagers. The villagers arrived at the incident scene and informed the police. Later, her dead body was discovered in a search near the forest and the forest department team reached the spot and also arrived at the incident after getting reported. There is an investigation has begun after this incident and the police confirmed the above information.

It is not officially announced but she died from the attack of the leopard. The victim is identified as the mother of two sons and many daughters. Her death news is spreading like wildfire and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed their sadness for her demise. He has directed the district administration to provide all possible help to her family. We are also clear that the viral video of a leopard was not related to this incident. In this viral video, a leopard attacked the dog and it was a fake video that provide the wrong footage. This video went viral after this incident and but we cleared that it is a fake video.