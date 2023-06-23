Uttarakhand Pithoragarh: 9 Dead, 2 Injured After Car Fell into Ditch CCTV Video Footage

The breaking news is coming that two were injured and nine dead after the car fell into the ditch. We feel sad to share that nine dead in this horrific accident. Currently, this news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. This news is making huge controversy and people want to know who is responsible for this accident. People are searching for this news in massive quantities. This news is circulating all around the internet and people are very curious to learn about this news in detail. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, Uttarakhand: nine people died while two persons were severely injured after the SUV car in which they traveling fell into a ditch in Uttarakhand’s Pithorgarh, police said on Thursday. This incident happened in Uttarakhand, Pithoragarh. Almost 11 people were travelling in the Bolero car of which 9 died while two were badly injured and in critical condition. This is a piece of very heartbreaking and sad news. The investigation is still ongoing. This news is in the eye of news channel headlines.

9 Dead, 2 Injured After Car Fell into Ditch

Further, the incident took place in Hokra, in the Munsiyari block of Pithoragarh district. The deceased was traveling from Sama village in the Bageshwar district of the state to visit the Kokila Devi temple in Hokra. The incident happened at around 7:30 am. People are very eager to know how the incident occurred. As per reports, a car fell into a ditch at Hokra, in the Munsiyari block of Pithoragarh district. The team of rescue and police department reached the spot. The chief minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami share his condolence for the families who lost their members in this accident.

According to the local reports, the accident occurred due to the heavy rain that happened last night before the accident. This is a piece of the very sad news that has been received about the casualties of many people due to the accident of a vehicle coming from Shama in Baheshwar towards Nachni in Pithoragarh. A rescue team has been dispatched to the spot for relief and rescue work. May god give strength to their families during their tough times. May their soul rest in peace, said Uttrakhand’s chief minister.