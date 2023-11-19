Uttarakhand Tunnel Crash: Workers Trapped In Uttarakhand Tunnel For Over 170, Latest News

One such news has surfaced on the internet which is rapidly going viral, attracting people’s attention. Recent news has revealed that workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel accident. Yes, you heard it right. This news created a sensation in the hearts of people due to which people were seen showing interest in knowing every little information related to this accident. Even now people have started asking many types of questions like the people trapped in the Uttarakhand tunnel accident have been rescued. Are the proceedings of this case still going on and other questions? If you also want to get answers to these questions then stay with us till the end of the article.

According to the information, it has been learned that 41 workers were fighting health-related problems after getting trapped in the dirty and dusty Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. They were trapped inside the tunnel for 130 minutes due to which he suffered health problems like constipation, headache, fear, and claustrophobia. To help the stranded people, the officials also made arrangements for medicines and food, which were a little difficult to reach. During the ongoing investigation in this case, medical experts while giving a statement to the public said that even three meals a day was not enough for the stranded people, due to which their health could also be harmed.

Uttarakhand Tunnel Crash

Seeing this matter getting out of hand, Uttarkashi CMO RCS Panwar was also seen saying that he has already supplied Vitamin C and medicine for constipation and headaches. The ongoing investigation into the accident was stopped on Friday afternoon as the rescue operation had stopped. As you all know everyone was concerned about the lives of the people trapped in the tunnel, but meanwhile, a fellow laborer, Tinku Kumar, said that the rest of them who were trapped in the tunnel were in dire need of food to digest the medicine. needed.

Although this accident shocked everyone, Lakshmi Kant Rathi, Vice President of the Indian Psychiatric Society, said that after the rescue, people were in dire need of identification and counseling. 41 people trapped in the Uttarakhand tunnel have been taken out with complete safety, after which their health will now be taken care of. So far, only this news has come to light related to this accident, which we have shared with you in this article. If you also want to know more such news, then do not forget to follow us, we will keep bringing such news for you.