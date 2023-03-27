V-P Dhankhar Teases AAP Leader Raghav Chadha Over Dating Rumours With Parineeti Chopra

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has become a topic of discussion on the Internet amid dating rumors that started to circulate on social media. Many fans are learned to shock by the dating rumors of the actress and a politician. The rumors started to become viral after they were spotted together and then, netizens took to their social media handles to spread rumors about their relationship. After all of these, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar teased the APP MP for the same. Keep reading to know more about these rumors and their updates.

After Raghav Chadha gave a suspension of business notice to discuss the government’s NOC to Mehul Choksi’s Antigua citizenship, Mr Dhankar said,” You already have been… you occupied enough space on social media. This may be a day of silence for you”. Now, actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha caught the headlines a couple of days ago, when some photographs of their dinner and lunch meets went viral on social media. After this, neither Parineeti nor Raghav Chadha spoke about this to the media. The two are speculated to be dating, saya fans. MP was also asked about the actress on March 24. Though vague, he did have an answer.

Raghav Chadha Dating Rumours With Parineeti Chopra

Raghav was asked about the actress Parineeti Chopra and their meetings. He smiled and replied to media,” Aap mujhse raajneeti ka sawaal kariye, Parineeti ka sawaal na kariye”. If we talk about his social media account so, it is interesting to know that Raghav just follows 44 on Twitter, with only two from Bollywood, one of them is Gul Panag, who is also a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, and the other one is Parineeti Chopra.

Well, their dating rumors have become a vast topic on social media and many fans are speculating to know that Raghav and Parineeti’s Roka to happen soon? Fans are wondering to know if there is any possibility behind their Roka ceremony. Let us tell you that they both have studied together at the London School of Economics and have several common friends. Some of the rumors are revealing that the families of the two have initiated discussions on marriage. Along with this, many memes are taking place on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram as well which also caught the attention of the people. Stay tuned with us to know more updates regarding to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.