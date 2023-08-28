V.S.T. Sai Death Reason? Chess Player Dies While Playing Tournament Passed Away

The sad news comes to us our country’s precious gem is gone. Veteran chess player V.S.T. Sai passed away while playing a game in the SLAN FIDE-rated tournament at Kotla Vijay Bhaskara Reddy Indoor Stadium on Saturday. He was 72 years old and survived by his wife and two sons. He was an active player after retiring from service in the Life Insurance Corporation of India and has been a regular in most of the tournaments held in twin cities. His fellow participant Manoj Kumar Vittapu who was playing on a nearby board said he saw the gentleman collapse and be taken away to the hospital. Continue to read this article.

Sai was actively involved in the Hyderabad Chess Centre as an executive committee member, He collapsed while playing the fifth round and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead officially. Y. Sameer Kumar, former international and newly-elected general secretary of the Hyderabad Democratic Chess, who was involved in the last-minute efforts, expressed shock. The medical and an ambulance were on all too after collapsing. It was sad to see such an incident in a tournament hall. There was complete silence in the hall after this incident happened.

V.S.T. Sai Death Reason?

The SLAN FIDE Rated tournament is currently being hosted by the Hyderabad Association at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskara Reddy Indoor Stadium. The tournament began on 24th August. It has a total of 150 participants in different age groups from India, Canada, and the USA. After six rounds, Kesavan and Arav Baid are at the top of the rankings with a perfect score of 5 and a half. Sathwik is in the third spot with a score of five. While the top 14 places are currently occupied by Indian chess players, Paras Radhey Shah of the USA is in the 15th spot. Canada's Aaqil Alpuri is in the 21st spot. Isaac Jendran from the USA is in the 136th spot.

VST Sai was 72 years 72-year-old man who displayed an unwavering dedication to the game, even after retiring from his position at the Life Insurance Corporation of India. He actively participated in numerous chess tournaments across the twin cities showcasing his enduring passion for this sport.