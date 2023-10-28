Headline

V S Venkata Vardhan Death Reason? Former Nehru Planetarium Dir Passes Away

7 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

We are going to share this death news with our great grief that V S Venkata Vardhan is no more. Yes, you heard right he passed away at the age of 86 years and his death news is making headlines on the top of the news channels and internet sites. His death news is a great loss for the whole community and many are mourning his death. Lots of people and netizens are showing thier internet in his death and multiple questions are arriving in the people’s minds about his death. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and more about himself in this article.

V S Venkata Vardhan Death Reason

His death news was officially announced on news channels and it is rapidly running on various social media pages. He died on Thursday evening 26 October 2023 at Salem in Tamil Nadu and he was 86 years old at the passing. It is shared that he was suffering from an illness and died following a prolonged illness. A source also claims that he died due to his long old age and he died from natural causes. Several details are left to share about his demise, so scroll down this page and continue your reading to learn more about Venkata.

V S Venkata Vardhan Death Reason?

His complete name was V S Venkata Vardhan. He was born on 1 September 1938 and he became one of the proud of India. He was the former director of Nehru Planetarium and he had also worked closely with Nasa in analyzing the moon rocks that returned after the Apollo missions. He was one of the beloved among his family, friends, and loved ones who will miss him deeply by thier pure hearts. Currently, no details have been released about his funeral and final rites arrangements. We are continuously to fetch more details about his demise. Keep continuing your reading…

One of his close associates stated that “he brought “visibility” to the planetarium and communicated the value of science through poetry. He is remembered for popularizing ‘visual astronomy’ by scripting and producing nineteen major sky shows at the planetarium.” Lots of people and expressing thier sadness and paid tributes for his loss. Many social media users are sharing thoughts and prayers with his family at this painful moment and many people are supporting them. The details about himself are limited and no more information is coming forward. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.

