The family of Hari has expressed its profound sorrow over the untimely demise of his father, VR Gopalakrishnan. The deceased had been receiving medical care in a private Chennai hospital for the past few months due to a deteriorating state of health. It has been reported that the deceased breathed his final Hari, the son of renowned Tamil cinema director VA Gopalakrishnan, has passed away at the age of 88 in Chennai. Hari’s directorial debut was made in 2002 with the Tamil film ‘Tamil’, starring Prashanth Simran.
He has directed several films, including ‘Sammy’, ‘Tamiraparani’ and ‘Singam’, and is gradually establishing himself as a leading director. His most recent film is ‘Elephant’, which was directed by his elder brother Arun Vijay. Hari is a well-known commercial filmmaker in Kollywood, having delivered some of the most iconic films in the industry, such as ‘Saamy’ and ‘Kovil’. Currently, he is working on Vishal 34, his third collaboration with the actor after the mega-flops ‘Thamirabarani’ and ‘Poojai’.
VA Gopalakrishnan Death Reason?
The deceased has five sons, including Hari, and three daughters. It is reported that the body of the deceased is kept at their residence in Chennai, and the body will soon be taken to their hometown for the last rites to be performed. Fans and film celebrities have expressed their grief over the passing of the deceased. Hari will be directing Vishal’s 34th film, which is currently in the making. The shooting of the ongoing film has recently wrapped up, and Vishal had said the title teaser of the film will be out soon. Director Hari has been busy with the shooting of this film. The deceased’s father, aged 88, had been struggling with health issues for the last few weeks and was undergoing treatment in a private Chennai hospital. After intensive treatment, the deceased passed away in the morning without any further treatment. Hari’s father’s death has caused immense grief among the family.
Gopalakrishnan body is being held at Director Hari’s residence in the city of Saligram in Chennai. Subsequently, it was taken to Gopalakrishnan and his family’s ancestral home, which is located in the district of Thoothukudi. His funeral is scheduled to take place tomorrow, October 22nd, and is expected to be attended by his five sons and his two daughters. Harry’s fans have expressed their grief on social media, while his closest friends and film stars are expected to pay their respects to him at Hari’s home in Chennai.
