Vadim Malakhatko Cause of Death? Ukraine Chess Champion Passed Away at 46

Recently the news come on the internet that Vadim Malakhatko has passed away. He was a Ukrainian chess grandmaster who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on the social media platforms. It is very painful news for his family, friends, and well-wishers as they lost their beloved person. Now many people are inquisitive to know about Vadim Malakhatko and what happened to him. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Vadim Malakhatko was a very talented person and he was a Ukrainian and Belgian chess champion. In 2001 he competed for Ukraine on the team that won the World Team Chess Championship. At the 34th Chess Olympiad in Istanbul in 2000, he achieved a bronze medal with the Ukrainian team. He completed second at the Alushta event in 1999. In 2004 he and Petar Genov tied for first place at the third Condom Chess Open. He also successes the Politiken Cup in Copenhagen in 2006. He was a very amazing person. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Vadim Malakhatko Cause of Death?

Chess grandmaster Vadim Malakhatko is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on 5 June 2023 when he was 46 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by a Facebook by FIDE, the International Chess Federation. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more updates.

Vadim was a very amazing person who was also known for his kind nature. He achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be missed by his family, friends, and well-wishers. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. It is very heartbreaking news for his family as they lost their beloved person. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.