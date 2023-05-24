Vaibhavi Upadhyay Death Reason? Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay Passed Away

With deep sorrow and grief, we are sharing the news of the passing away of popular TV actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay. The famous face of the popular TV show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Vaibhavi Upadhyay was playing Jasmine in the series. The sudden death of the actress has shocked the TV industry. It has been reported that she was with her fiance in Himachal Pradesh where the couple met with the unfortunate accident. The heartbreaking news has shattered the loved ones and the people are pouring their condolences on the social media platforms. The actress often visits hills as per the known people and loved to travel to the hill stations. Go through the article to get the entire information about the tragic accident that took over the life of a gem of the TV industry.

The unfortunate accident took place on Tuesday, May 23 when the actress was on a trip with her fiance Jay Suresh Gandhi. The couple was visiting the pilgrimage valley of Banjar. They were on the Tirthan Valley Road when Jay’s Fortuner car went out of control and fell into a valley that was about 50 feet deep as per the reports. The car lost control near Sidhwa village. The locals rushed to the site of the accident and tried to rescue the couple and informed the police.

Vaibhavi Upadhyay Death Reason?

The locals managed to rescue Jay Suresh Gandhi but the actress died on the spot as per the police. The police reached the spot and rushed Jay to the nearby hospital. The show producer of the hit show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai JD Majethia shared the sad news of her demise on social media. Several actors are mourning her death and sharing their heartfelt emotions on their Instagram stories. It’s unbelievable that she has gone too soon as shared by her costar Rupali Ganguli.

The actress’s family is reaching Chandigarh where they will get her mortal remains and then will be brought to Mumbai for the last rites. The family of the actress is completely devasted by her sudden death. She was 32 years old. She was also famous in the Gujarati theatre circuit. Her Gujarati accent in the series was very much liked by her fans. She has also acted in a number of films and television programmes. She appeared in Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, Rajkummar Rao’s Citylights, and Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka. The TV industry is shocked as only one day before Actor Aditya Singh Rajput who was also 32 years old was found dead in his apartment. May the soul rest in piece. Stay tuned.