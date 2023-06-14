Vaishali: Crocodile Beaten to death by Locals After it Killed 10-year-old boy in Bihar’s

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. A crocodile, which killed a 10-year-old boy in Bihar’s Vaishali, was beaten to death by the locals after they assembled near the river and spread a net to trap the crocodile. A group of people beat a crocodile with sticks and killed it after a child was attacked by the reptile and died at Khalsa Ghat in Raghopur Diyara Island in Bihar’s Vaishali district. The crocodile was trapped in a fishing net set up by the locals in search of the predator. The news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet.

Crocodile Beaten to Death by Locals After it Killed

The child’s screams attracted the attention of his family members, who rushed to save him. Tragically, their efforts were in vain, and the child succumbed to the crocodile’s attack. Locals assembled near the river and spread a net to trap the crocodile. When the reptile was trapped in the net, the mob pulled it out of the water and subjected it to a brutal beating. Some individuals attacked the crocodile with sticks, while others vented their anger by hurling their footwear. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Local authorities have condemned the incident, emphasizing the importance of maintaining law and order even in the face of such distressing circumstances. They have urged people to refrain from taking matters into their own hands and to report wildlife-related incidents to the appropriate authorities for swift and appropriate action. Investigations are underway, and authorities have assured the public that appropriate action will be taken against those involved in killing the crocodile.