Vaitheswari Death Reason? Popular Kollywood Actor Vadivelu’s Mother Passed Away at 87

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous Tamil actor Vadivelu’s mother Vaitheswari has passed away at the of 87. But the comedian-actor called her mother Paapa. Paapa is no more among us and she took her last breath on Wednesday night. Since the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social networking sites. Currently, the whole Kollywood industry has been moruning Vadivelu’s mother’s death. Now many people are very curious to know about Vaitheswari and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Vaitheswari was the mother of renowned Kollywood Comedian-actor Vadivelu. She lived in the village Viraganoor, near Madurai. The actor was very close to his beloved mother. His mother is a very kind-hearted and amazing lady. Since Vadivelu’s mother’s passing news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people are very curious to know about Vaitheswari’s death. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Vaitheswari Death Reason?

As per the report, Tamil actor Vadivelu’s mother Paapa passed away recently when she was 87 yaers old. She took his last breath on 18 January 2023, Tuesday. Since the news has come many people are very curious to know about her cause of death. So Vadivelu’s mother lost her life due to age-related ill health. She was admitted to a private hospital for the last few days. It is a very heartbrking and shocking news for the actor because he lost his mother. The Kollywood industry has been mourning his death on the internet. You are on the right page for more infornation about news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Vadivelu’s mother passing news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms. reportedly, the actor rushed to his hometown the last evening for the last rites of his mother’s death which is going to be held today. His Chief Minister M.K Stalin shared his deep condolence to Vadivelu’s mother. Currently, many people have been expressing their deep condolences to her family and paying a tribute to Vadivelu’s mother on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.