VAL vs OSA Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Lineup, Valencia vs Osasuna La Liga

Hello all the lovers of the football match, here we are sharing a piece of big and exciting news for you that one of the best and most amazing La Liga leagues is all set to entertain its fans with another episode. This upcoming football match is going to be played between Valencia vs Osasuna. Both teams are very popular as they always give their best to entertain their fans. Now all the fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the match VAL vs OSA and we will share it with you in this article.

La Liga is coming back with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be very enjoyable and entertaining. Both team’s players are very talented and amazing. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The La Liga match between Valencia and Osasuna will be played at Mestalla. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now fans must be very curious to know about the match details like team, date, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team:Valencia (VAL) vs Osasuna (OSA)

League: La Liga

Day: Sunday

Date:27th August 2023

Time:11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Mestalla

Valencia (VAL) Possible Playing 11: 1.Giorgi Mamardashvili, 2. ThierryÂ Correia, 3. Jose Gaya, 4. Gabriel Paulista, 5. Cenk Ozkacar, 6. Mouctar Diakhaby, 7. Francisco Perez, 8. Andre Ribeiro Almeida, 9. Jose Luis-Garcia, 10. Hugo Duro, 11. Diego Lopez Noguerol

Osasuna (OSA) Possible Playing 11: 1.Sergio Herrera, 2. David Garcia, 3. Ruben Pena, 4. Johan Mojica, 5. Alejandro Catena, 6. Ruben Garcia, 7. Aimar Oroz, 8. Jon Moncayola, 9. Lucas Torro, 10. Moi Gomez, 11. Ante Budimir

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are very hardworking and talented. They are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Valencia vs Osasuna on 27th August 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Mestalla. If we talk about the recent match result then the VAL team won 2 matches, on the other hand, the OSA team won 1 match and lost 1 match. So as per the scoreboard, the VAL team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.