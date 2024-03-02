Sports

VAL vs RM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Valencia vs Real Madrid LaLiga EA Sports League

1 hour ago
by Shivam Kumar

We are back to share that the La Liga EA Sports League is back with its next match and this news is creating excitement among the football lovers. The match is fixed to be played between Valencia (VAL) and the opponent team Real Madrid (RM). Many are waiting for this upcoming match and expressing their love for the teams. The match will take place at Mestalla Stadium, a football stadium located in Valencia, Spain and it will begin to play at 01:30 am on Sunday 3 March 2024. Here, we are going to talk about some more about this match such as both teams, players, previous scores, and predictions.

According to the sources, both teams performed their best in the last matches and received good responses from the games and audience. Both teams have played a total of 25 matches and are now, going to play their second head-to-head match. Real Madrid faced twenty wins, one loss, or five draws and the team is currently ranked at the top of the points table. On the opponent’s side, Valencia has faced ten wins, nine losses, or six draws in the last, and the team is presently ranked in the 9th position on the points table. Scroll down and keep reading.

VAL vs RM (Valencia vs Real Madrid) Match Details

Match: Valencia vs Real Madrid (VAL vs RM)
Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports League
Date: Sunday, 3rd March 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
VAL vs RM Venue: Mestalla Stadium

VAL vs RM (Valencia vs Real Madrid) Starting 11

Valencia (VAL) Possible Starting 11 1.Giorgi Mamardashvili, 2. Jose Gaya, 3. Mouctar Diakhaby, 4. Dimitri Foulquier, 5. Cristhian Mosquera, 6. Hugo Guillamon, 7. Francisco Perez, 8. Jose Luis-Garcia, 9. Sergi Canos, 10. Hugo Duro, 11. Roman Yaremchuk

Real Madrid (RM) Possible Starting 11 1.Andriy Lunin, 2. Jose Nacho, 3. Lucas Vazquez, 4. Fran Garcia, 5. Brahim Diaz, 6. Federico Valverde, 7. Luka Modric, 8. Eduardo Camavinga, 9. Aurelien Tchouameni, 10. Vinicius Junior, 11. Joselu

This upcoming match is the 26th match of both teams in this league and it will be streamed live on Sports18 where the fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk about team winning prediction then it can be said that Real Madrid has more possibilities to face victory in the upcoming match against Valencia. No player is suffering from any minor or major injury and all will give their best in this match. The weather reports also claim that there is no possibility of rain on the match day and the climate is clear. Stay stuck with dekhnews.com to get more articles.

