VAL vs VIL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Valencia vs Villarreal LaLiga EA Sports League

19 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

In this article, we are going to talk about the upcoming match of the La Liga EA Sports 2023 tournament. Yes, you heard right this league’s next match is back and it is going to be played between the teams: Valencia (VAL) and the opponent team Villarreal (VIL). It is set to take place at Mestalla Stadium and it will begin to play at 02:00 am on Wednesday 3 January 2023. Both teams have a massive number of fans around the world who are expressing their excitement for this upcoming match. Still, several details are left to share related to this topic and we will try to cover every single piece of information about this upcoming match.

VAL vs VIL Live Score

The previous matches of both teams were amazing and won the hearts of the audience who are now waiting for the next match. It is reported that this upcoming match is the first head-to-head match of this league and it will be most liked by the fans. Both teams have played 18 matches in this league. Valencia has faced six wins, five draws, or seven losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 10th place on the points table. Villarreal has faced five wins, four draws, or nine losses and the team is ranked in the 13th place on the points table.

VAL vs VIL (Valencia vs Villarreal) Match Details

Match: Valencia vs Villarreal (VAL vs VIL)
Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports League 2023
Date: Wednesday, 3rd January 2024
Time: 02:00 AM (IST) – 08:30 PM (GMT)
VAL vs VIL Venue: Mestalla Stadium

VAL vs VIL (Valencia vs Villarreal) Starting 11

Valencia (VAL) Possible Starting 11 1.Giorgi Mamardashvili, 2. ThierryÂ Correia, 3. Gabriel Paulista, 4. Jose Gaya, 5. Cristhian Mosquera, 6. Andre Ribeiro Almeida, 7. Javier Guerra Moreno, 8. Francisco Perez, 9. Jose Luis-Garcia, 10. Hugo Duro, 11. Diego Lopez Noguerol

Villarreal (VIL) Possible Starting 11 1.Filip Jorgensen, 2. Raul Albiol, 3. Alfonso Pedraza, 4. Jorge Cuenca, 5. Juan Foyth, 6. Alejandro Baena, 7. Daniel Parejo, 8. Etienne Capoue, 9. Ilias Akhomach, 10. Gerard Moreno, 11. Jose Luis Morales

This upcoming football match is set to live broadcast on FanCode and Sports18. If we talk about the team winning prediction then Valencia has more chances to face victory in this match against Villarreal. At present, nothing can be exactly said because the previous matches of both teams were mostly similar. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. It is determined this match will be one of the best matches. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

