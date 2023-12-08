Vasai’s Sakawar Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Accident: 2 Dead, 5 Injured In Car Crash Near

Good day, Today a news has come stating a tragedy on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Two Fatalities and Five Injured in Car Collision Near Vasai’s Sakawar. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The incident resulted in a brief interruption of traffic on the highway. Yet, the police adeptly handled the situation by redirecting the impacted vehicles, ensuring the continuous flow of traffic. A somber occurrence unfolded on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway when a car experienced a severe accident due to a tire burst near Vasai’s Sakawar village. This tragic crash occurred on a Wednesday afternoon, claiming the lives of two individuals and causing injuries to five passengers.

As per reports, the doomed vehicle, bearing registration MH 47 KA 5834, was en route to Mumbai when its rear tire unexpectedly burst. Subsequently, the car veered out of control, crossed into the opposite lane, and collided with an approaching vehicle identified as MH 03 DZ 5305. The collision resulted in a catastrophic crash, tragically claiming the lives of the driver and co-passenger in the MH 03 DZ 5305 car. Irfan Siddiqui (36 years old, from Mumbra) and Naved Sheikh (30 years old, from Govandi, Mumbai) have been identified as the deceased individuals. The Mankhurd Police Station registered the accident and commenced additional investigations. Five passengers in the involved vehicles suffered injuries in the collision. Promptly, they were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical care and are presently undergoing treatment at local healthcare facilities.

The highway witnessed a momentary traffic disruption due to the accident. Nevertheless, the police adeptly handled the situation by redirecting the impacted vehicles, ensuring an uninterrupted traffic flow. Authorities are diligently investigating to ascertain the precise cause of the tire burst and the unfortunate collision. In the fiscal year 2022-23, Maharashtra recorded 33,069 road accidents, resulting in 14,883 fatalities and injuries to 27,218 individuals, as per the data from the Economic Survey of Maharashtra. Notably, both the death toll and injury count have witnessed an increase compared to the corresponding figures of 29,477 and 23,071, respectively, in 2021-22.

