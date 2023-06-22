Vasco Road Accident: One Dead, 3 Hurt Following Multi-Vehicle Crash in Contra Costa County

The breaking news is coming that in a head-on crash, one was killed and three got injured. The crash basically occurred on Vasco Road in Contra Costa Co.We feel sad to share that in this tragic crash, one died while three got major injuries. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. As we know the number of road accidents is rapidly increasing day by day. Mostly, road accidents occurred due to the person mistake who is driving. Now, people want to know how the accident happened. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, Contra Costa County firefighters are responding to a three-vehicle head-on crash on Vasco Road south of Camino Diablo. There are “multiple casualties” involved and one confirmed fatality, according to officials. The accident involved two pickup trucks and a service van, according to ConFire. The accident was very dangerous. Three people were injured in the head-on crash involving a pickup truck and a van, two of them seriously, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Spokesperson Steve Hill.

Vasco Road Accident

Further, two people who were injured seriously were admitted to the John Muir Hospital. The police department also shared the identification of the victims. At least three victims were transported to John Muir, including a 31-year-old man and a 40-year-old. Two accident victims required extrication from their vehicles. Two of the injured were transported by air and one by ground. The deceased victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. This horrific incident occurred nearly around 2 p.m. This is a very tough time for those families who lost their family members in this crash.

This news is making huge controversy and people want to know who is responsible for this crash. If you are searching that who is responsible so let us tell you that there is no information is shared about this by the Hill community. Further, Vasco Road is closed in both directions, and significant delays are expected. The road is expected to reopen soon. Currently, this news is in the eye of social media headlines. The Vasco Road will open after 3 to 4 hours. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.