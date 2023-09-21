VASG vs COBT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Vasco da Gama vs Coritiba Brazilian Serie A

Brazilian Serie A-League is going to play thier next football match and it will be a super match in this tournament. This match is fixed to be played between two teams Vasco da Gama (VASG) and Coritiba (COBT). Both of the teams have given amazing game performances in the previous matches and carry a massive number of fans around the world. This upcoming football match will begin at 03:30 am on Friday 22 September 2023. This upcoming match is going to take place at Estadio Sao Januario. Many fans are expressing thier curiosity to know more about this upcoming match by hitting online platforms to know more, so let’s continue your reading to know more.

Both of the teams have played multiple matches in this tournament and now going to play one more head-to-head match of both teams. Vasco da Gama had played a total of 22 matches in this league and they faced five wins, five draws, or 12 losses in their previous matches. VASG is ranked in the 18th place of the points table. On the other side, Coritiba had also played a total of 22 matches and faced three wins, five losses, or fourteen losses yet in this league. COBT is raked on the last of the points table.

VASG vs COBT (Vasco da Gama vs Coritiba) Match Details

Match: Vasco da Gama vs Coritiba (VASG vs COBT)

Tournament: Brazilian Serie A

Date: Friday, 22nd September 2023

Time: 03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Sao Januario

VASG vs COBT (Vasco da Gama vs Coritiba) Starting 11

Vasco da Gama (VASG) Possible Starting 11 1.Leo Jardim, 2. Robson Bambu, 3. Lucas Piton, 4. Leonardo Conceicao, 5. Gary Medel, 6. Ze Gabriel, 7. Lucas Orellano, 8. Bruno Praxedes, 9. Paulo Lucas, 10. Gabriel Pec, 11. Carlos Sebastian Ferreira

Coritiba (COBT) Possible Starting 11 1.Gabriel Vasconcelos Ferreira, 2. Benjamin Kuscevic, 3. Jean Pedroso, 4. Natanael Moreira Milouski, 5. Jamerson de Jesus, 6. Bruno Gomes, 7. Marcelino Moreno, 8. Matheus Henrique Bianqui, 9. Kaio Cesar Andrade Lima, 10. Robson dos Santos, 11. Rodrigo Pinho

The weather is clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player is suffering from any injury and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. Both teams have given most of similar gameplay in thier previous matches and it is not easy to predict which team will face victory and win this upcoming match. Fans are continuously supporting their favorite teams and are excited to enjoy this match.