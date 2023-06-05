Sports

VASG vs FLMG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Vasco da Gama vs Flamengo Brazillian Serie A

2 hours ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

Hello football lovers, Brazillian Serie A League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between Vasco da Gama (VASG) and Flamengo (FLMG). This upcoming football match will begin play at 04:30 am pm on Tuesday 6 June 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Maracana. If you are also excited to enjoy this football match and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

VASG vs FLMG Live Score

Both teams played well in thier previous matches of this tournament and won the heart of the audience at the stadium. Let us know the last five matches of both teams in this tournament. Vasco da Gama faced three losses and two draws in thier last five matches of this tournament. On the other hand, three wins, one loss, and one draw in their last five matches of this tournament. Both teams have strong players in thier matches and they will give thier best until the end of this football match, so watch this upcoming match.

VASG vs FLMG (Vasco da Gama vs Flamengo) Match Details

Match: Vasco da Gama vs Flamengo (VASG vs FLMG)
Tournament: Brazillian Serie A
Date: Tuesday, 6th June 2023
Time: 04:30 am
Venue: Maracana

VASG vs FLMG (Vasco da Gama vs Flamengo) Starting 11

Vasco da Gama (VASG) Possible Starting 11

1.Leo Jardim, 2. Robson Bambu, 3. Lucas Piton, 4. Gabriel Dias, 5. Leonardo Conceicao, 6. Lucas Figueiredo, 7. Alex Teixeira, 8. Jair, 9. Ze Gabriel, 10. Pedro Raul, 11. Lucas Orellano

Flamengo (FLMG) Possible Starting 11

1.Aderbar Melo dos Santos, 2. Leo Pereira, 3. David Luiz, 4. Ayrton Lucas, 5. Fabricio Bruno, 6. Thiago Maia, 7. Gerson, 8. Mario Sergio Santos, 9. Arturo Vidal, 10. Gabriel Barbosa, 11. Pedro Guilherme-Abreu dos-Santos

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. This football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and some official sites. The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. It is also said that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers. Currently, no player has had any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on sports topics.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Replica Rolex has equipped these replica rolex watches with a classic Oyster bracelet that is fully brushed stainless steel.