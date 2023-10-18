Sports

VASG vs FRTZ Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza Brazilian Serie A

by Shivam Kumar

Today, we will talk about the next football match in the Brazilian Serie A League. This match is fixed to be played between two amazing teams Vasco da Gama (VASG) and the opponent Fortaleza (FRTZ). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 06:00 a.m. on Thursday 19 October 2023. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world. This match is going to take place at Estadio Sao Janurio. Many are waiting for this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete details about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

VASG vs FRTZ Live Score

Both of the teams have played multiple head-to-head matches in this tournament and now going to play once more. If we talk about the points table, both teams have played a total of 26 matches in this tournament. Vasco da Gama has faced seven wins, six draws, or thirteen losses and is currently ranked in the 17th position of the points table. On the other hand, Fortaleza has faced twelve wins, five draws, or eight losses in last matches and this team is currently ranked on the 6th position of the points table.

VASG vs FRTZ (Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza) Match Details

Match Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza (VASG vs FRTZ)
League Brazilian Serie A
Date Thursday, 19th October 2023
Time 06:00 AM (IST) – 12:30 AM (GMT)
VASG vs FRTZ Venue: Estadio Sao Janurio

VASG vs FRTZ (Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza) Starting 11

Vasco da Gama (VASG) Possible Starting 11 1.Leo Jardim, 2. Lucas Piton, 3. Leonardo Conceicao, 4. Paulo Henrique, 5. Maicon, 6. Ze Gabriel, 7. Marlon Gomes, 8. Bruno Praxedes, 9. Paulo Lucas, 10. Gabriel Pec, 11. Pablo Vegetti

Fortaleza (FRTZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Joao Ricardo, 2. Guilherme de Jesus da-Silva, 3. Cristian Chagas Tarouco, 4. Emanuel Britez, 5. Bruno Pacheco, 6. Jose Welison, 7. Caio Alexandre, 8. Tomas Pochettino, 9. Mario Sergio Santos, 10. Juan Martin Lucero, 11. Guilherme Augusto

There is no possibility of rain, the weather is clear on the day of the match which made the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be telecast live on FanCode. A lot of fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is certain that this match will be most liked and enjoyed by the fans or spectators. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com for more articles on sports.

