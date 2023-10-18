VASG vs FRTZ Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza Brazilian Serie A

Today, we will talk about the next football match in the Brazilian Serie A League. This match is fixed to be played between two amazing teams Vasco da Gama (VASG) and the opponent Fortaleza (FRTZ). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 06:00 a.m. on Thursday 19 October 2023. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world. This match is going to take place at Estadio Sao Janurio. Many are waiting for this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete details about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Both of the teams have played multiple head-to-head matches in this tournament and now going to play once more. If we talk about the points table, both teams have played a total of 26 matches in this tournament. Vasco da Gama has faced seven wins, six draws, or thirteen losses and is currently ranked in the 17th position of the points table. On the other hand, Fortaleza has faced twelve wins, five draws, or eight losses in last matches and this team is currently ranked on the 6th position of the points table.

VASG vs FRTZ (Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza) Match Details

Match Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza (VASG vs FRTZ)

League Brazilian Serie A

Date Thursday, 19th October 2023

Time 06:00 AM (IST) – 12:30 AM (GMT)

VASG vs FRTZ Venue: Estadio Sao Janurio

VASG vs FRTZ (Vasco da Gama vs Fortaleza) Starting 11

Vasco da Gama (VASG) Possible Starting 11 1.Leo Jardim, 2. Lucas Piton, 3. Leonardo Conceicao, 4. Paulo Henrique, 5. Maicon, 6. Ze Gabriel, 7. Marlon Gomes, 8. Bruno Praxedes, 9. Paulo Lucas, 10. Gabriel Pec, 11. Pablo Vegetti