Vasilis Karras Death Reason? Who Is Vasilis Karras Wife Christina Kesoglides?

Before knowing about Vasilis Karras’s wife, we tell you about Vasilis Karras. Vasilis Karras was a famous singer, born on 12 November 1953 in Kokkinochori, Kavala, Greece. When he was 10 years old, his entire family and he started living in Thessaloniki. After shifting to Thessaloniki, they had two siblings named Damian and Anastasia. Along with completing his studies, he also maintained his interest in the music world. After which he started his singing career in 1979. He got people introduced with many songs, including Gia ton idio anthropo milame, as ‘tin na leei, tha mou kleiseis to spiti, Deen pao pouthena, Fainomeno, PERASTIKA TIS, AP’ to Vorra Mehri Mehri Mehri Mehri Mehri Mehri Mehri Mehri Mehri to Noto, Den Milame Idia Glossa and many more.

Vasilis Karras Death Reason?

Vasilis Karras achieved many successes in their lives based on their talent. He emerged from their different hall in the music industry through their songs. Even many spectators were inspired by them and their maps went on steps. His music industry had become a deep connection with which everyone remembers. Apart from her singing career, we should talk about her personal life, Vasilis Karras filled her life with happiness by marrying a beautiful woman named Christina Kesoglides. However, both couples were also seen in events together many times. Due to this people loved the pair of both of them very much.

Vasilis Karras had been tied in marriage with his wife for 40 years. He also has a daughter named Irene. However, he has not shared more information about his daughter and wife, who indicate that he likes to keep his life private.