Vehicle Accident in Sheboygan Falls Kills Two, CCTV Video Footage

There is shocking news coming forward related to a tragic crash incident and it is also reported that two people lost their lives after being involved in this incident. Yes, you heard right two women passed away in this accident and this incident occurred near Sheboygan Falls. The news of this heartbreaking event is running in the trends of the internet sites and it is creating a great buzz among the social media pages. Lots of questions are arriving in people’s minds and several questions are surfacing over the internet sites. Here, we will share every single piece of information in this article, so continue your reading.

There is an investigation also began related to this incident but still, all the details related to this incident are not clear. According to the exclusive reports, it was a collision incident occurred just before 03:30 pm on Thursday 7 December 2023 near Sheboygan Falls. This collision happened between a car and a semi-tractor trailer in which two women died. Both deceased women were identified as residents of Sheboygan and they lost their lives after this collision. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to learn more about this accident and the deceased.

Vehicle Accident in Sheboygan Falls Kills Two

It is reported that the Sheboygan County Emergency Dispatch Center was informed about this accident at about 03:32 pm on Thursday 7 December. The department got multiple reports of a semi-tractor-trailer that had flipped at the intersection of State Highway 32 and County Road J. After getting the information of this incident, the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office and two Orange Cross Ambulances were dispatched to control the environment at the incident scene. When the deputies reached the incident scene, they found a car that had collided with a semi-truck and the car had stopped at the intersection and then continued west, pulling into the path of a southbound semi. Keep reading…

Further, the car was driven by a 67-year-old woman with a 37-year-old woman as a passenger. Both belong to Sheboygan. On the side, the semi-truck was driven by a 26-year-old man and he was from Denmark. In this accident, both women in the car died while the semi-truck driver was getting treatment. Presently, the accident is under investigation but the names of the victims remain unknown and not revealed publicly. Various public safety agencies assisted in this incident and they reached the collision scene. We will udapte you soon after getting more information. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.