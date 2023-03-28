Venice Hunts for ‘Idiot’ Who Jumped off Three-Story Building into Canal Video Viral

A hunt began after a video of Venice is circulating on social media where a man who can be seen in his underwear jump-off a three-story building into a canal. Yes, the entire incident has been captured in several smartphones and people are trying to know more details about this matter. Now, Italian authorities are searching for the unknown man who jumped off the building into a canal in Venice. The incident took place on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Venice’s mayor Luigi Brugnaro called the man an “idiot”. He made a Twitter post that he would give the man a “certificate of stupidity and a lot of kicks” for this act, which has gone viral on social media.

Now, the official authorities in Venice are searching for the man who has not been identified yet. The video of the happening was shared by Luigi Brugnaro on Twitter, referring to the man as a tourist and an “idiot”. The Mayor’s Twitter post reads,” This “subject” should be given a certificate of STUPIDITY and a lot of kicks… we are trying to identify him, to report him. him and his buddy below who made the stupid video for social media…”.

Venice Hunts for ‘Idiot’ Who Jumped off Three-Story Building

Mayor also added a video of the dive on his account, saying that the man and his associate who took the video will be arrested. We can see in the video that a man standing on the building wearing only boxer shorts can be seen jumping from a building rooftop into a canal, landing on his belly. The Mayor also said that he sent police to the building to handle the situation how the man was able to enter into the private building and how was he reach to the rooftop.

Brugnaro asks people who have seen the video to help identify the guy – who is referred to as a tourist. Mayor said that they do this kind of stupidity on social media for the likes. We will use the law to prosecute him. According to the reports, almost 40 people were arrested for swimming into the Venice canals and a man was also arrested for surfing down the Grand Canal. Now, the video has caught the attention of people across the world and gaining huge attention. The video has got more than a million of likes on Twitter. Keep reading to know more details.