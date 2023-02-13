VER vs SAL Live Score Dream11 Fantasy Football Prediction Today’s Match Scorecard

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of big news for those who love to watch football matches. Beacuse one of the best Serie A league is all set for this match. This match will be played between Verona vs Salernitana. Both teams have different gameplay and they are ready to give their best in the match. Now fans of the football match are searching for the match details as they also want to support their best team in the match. Here we have more information about the VER vs SAL match and we will share it with you in this article.

All the players are ready to give their best in the match as they don’t want to lose any opportunity to beat the match trophy. Both teams are very famous among us and it will be more interesting to see which team will win the match. All the fans are very excited about the football match. The Serie A League match between Verona and Salernitana is going to be played at Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi. If we talk about the weather of the match then the weather will be clean and there is no probability of rain during the match and we can expect a good match from both sides. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details including team, time, date, day and other details.

Match Details

Team: Verona (VER) vs Salernitana (SAL)

League: Serie A

Day: Monday

Date: 13 February 2023

Time: 23:00

Venue: Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi

Verona (VER) Possible Playing 11: 1. D. Lazović,2. F. Depaoli, 3. T. Henry, 4. J. Doig, 5. F. Ceccherini, 6.K. Lasagna, 7.P. Dawidowicz, 8.M. Đurić,9. Y. Kallon, 10. S. Verdi, 11. L. Montipò

Salernitana (SAL) Possible Playing 11: 1. B. Dia, 2. T. Vilhena,3. K. Piątek, 4. A. Candreva, 5.P. Mazzocchi, 6. F. Bonazzoli, 7. L. Coulibaly, 8. F. Fazio, 9.H. Nicolussi, 10. E. Botheim,11. L. Sepe

Match prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous among people. This match is going to be played between Verona vs Salernitana on 13 February 2023 at 23:00 from Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi. This match is going to be very amazing and entertaining as two powerful will face each other. VER team won 3 matches, lost 1 match and draw 2 matches, on the other hand, the SAL team won 1 match and lost 3 matches and draw 1 match. The VEL team looks good in the recent match and has more chances to win the match.