Headline

Vernon Oliver Price Cause of Death? Gospel Singer From Chicago Passed Away at 93

13 mins ago
Add Comment
by Ricky Maurya

Vernon Oliver Price is currently trending on the internet as people are searching for information about her. People are searching online to know more about the deceased Vernon Oliver Price. People are also searching online to know about the details of her death. The news about her death is going viral on the internet. Therefore, we have included information about her in this article for our readers. We will also provide the details of her passing as people are searching for it online. Continue reading this article for more information.

Vernon Oliver Price Cause of Death

Chicago mourns the passing of the renowned gospel vocalist Mother, born and bred in the city of Chicago. Vernon Oliver Price is widely regarded as one of the finest gospel vocalists of all time, and her powerful and passionate voice reverberated through the streets of Chicago for many years, resonating with and inspiring untold numbers of people. Her passing came as a shock to the city, as she was believed to have been in her late 90s or early 2000s. On the 6th of October 2023, the renowned gospel singer Vernon Oliver Price passed away, aged 93. His friends, fans, and colleagues expressed their condolences on Facebook, sending their condolences to his family and friends.

Vernon Oliver Price Cause of Death?

Vernon Oliver Price’s musical talent and impact on the Gospel genre were not limited to her hometown of Chicago. Her soulful voice and commitment to the mission of spreading the Gospel touched the hearts of many and left a lasting impact on the world of gospel music. Born Vernon Oliver Price on December 1, 1929, she was the only child of Maudell (Maudell) and Mauris (Mauris) Oliver. She graduated from Chicago’s DuSable High School in 1948, where she received her diploma. For her music and education endeavors, she is well-known as a gospel singer in the church of god in Christ.

In addition to performing on Jubilee, Vernon Oliver Price continued to perform in churches for over eighty years. She served as the choir director for Saint Paul, COGIC for over sixty-five years, and as the jurisdiction soloist for Illinois COGIC for the first fifty-five years. She also performed in various hospitals and nursing home facilities. For forty-five years, Price was a volunteer chaplain in the Illinois state penitentiary system, and she was a member of the Jordan penal group. She was further trained by Anna BroyCrockett Ford with whom she later co-led COGIC’s International Music Department. Stay tuned for future updates.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.