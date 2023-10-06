Vernon Oliver Price Cause of Death? Gospel Singer From Chicago Passed Away at 93

Chicago mourns the passing of the renowned gospel vocalist Mother, born and bred in the city of Chicago. Vernon Oliver Price is widely regarded as one of the finest gospel vocalists of all time, and her powerful and passionate voice reverberated through the streets of Chicago for many years, resonating with and inspiring untold numbers of people. Her passing came as a shock to the city, as she was believed to have been in her late 90s or early 2000s. On the 6th of October 2023, the renowned gospel singer Vernon Oliver Price passed away, aged 93. His friends, fans, and colleagues expressed their condolences on Facebook, sending their condolences to his family and friends. Vernon Oliver Price Cause of Death?

Vernon Oliver Price’s musical talent and impact on the Gospel genre were not limited to her hometown of Chicago. Her soulful voice and commitment to the mission of spreading the Gospel touched the hearts of many and left a lasting impact on the world of gospel music. Born Vernon Oliver Price on December 1, 1929, she was the only child of Maudell (Maudell) and Mauris (Mauris) Oliver. She graduated from Chicago’s DuSable High School in 1948, where she received her diploma. For her music and education endeavors, she is well-known as a gospel singer in the church of god in Christ.