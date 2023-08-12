Veteran Actor Sathyaraj’s Mother Passed Away at 94, Death – Obituary, Wiki-Bio

Sathyaraj is a very famous Indian actor who appears in many Tamil films. Currently, he facing a bad time because his mother is no more. Yes, it is true that his mother passed away at the age of 94. Sathyaraj works in various famous Tamil and Telugu films. Not, only this he also works in Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Further, he is in a tough time. His mother was very close to him. Many famous celebrities are paying tribute to his late mother. People want to know what was his cause of death. Is she died naturally or due to a serious illness? Let’s discuss this in detail.

Sathyaraj is a very famous name in the film industry. He played the iconic role in Baahubali. He was born on October 3, 1954. He is birth name is Rangaraj Subbiah. He is also a producer, director, and media personality. He had made almost 20 films. He played many lead roles. He first appeared in antagonistic roles in his struggle time. His popularity increased after appears in Baahubali 1 and 2. He has two young sisters. His favorite actor is Rajesh Khanna. His dream was to become an actor but his mother was against his dream.

Veteran Actor Sathyaraj’s Mother Passed Away

As per the sources, currently, he lost one of the most important family members. The breaking news is circulating that his mother is no more. His mother’s name was Nathambal Kalingarayar. His mother was 94 years old at the time of his demise. Nathambal Kalingarayar, a mother figure who led a remarkable life, leaves behind a legacy that resonates with love, resilience, and strength. Throughout her long and fulfilling life, she raised two daughters, Kalpana Mandradiar and Roopa Senapathy, and stood as the pillar of support for her renowned son, Sathyaraj. Scroll down to know more.

As Sathyaraj and his family mourn this great loss, they can find solace in the enduring legacy of Nathambal Kalingarayar. Her love and guidance have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on their lives, serving as a driving force to continue her values and uphold her memory. The passing of Nathambal Kalingarayar, a beloved mother, has left Sathyaraj and his family in a state of profound grief. As they navigate this challenging period, we extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to Sathyaraj and his loved ones. May the beautiful memories shared with their dear departed provide solace, strength, and healing during this time of mourning. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.