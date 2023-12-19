CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Veteran Actor Tanuja Discharged From Hospital, Health Parameters Normal

40 mins ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Tanuja, the seasoned actor, has been released from the hospital with normal health parameters. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Tanuja, the veteran actor and mother of Kajol, has been released from a Mumbai-based private hospital after being admitted due to an age-related illness. Tanuja, the veteran actor, was discharged from the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital on December 18. The 80-year-old, renowned for films such as ‘Jewel Thief,’ ‘Haathi Mere Saathi,’ and ‘Mere Jeevan Sathi,’ was admitted to a Juhu hospital on the evening of December 17 due to age-related complications.

Veteran Actor Tanuja Discharged From Hospital, Health Parameters Normal

Tanuja, who began her career as a child artist in the 1950 film ‘Hamari Beti,’ was hospitalized in Mumbai due to age-related illness. The iconic actor has now been released from the hospital following her treatment in the ICU. A source informed PTI on December 19, stating, “She was discharged from the hospital late last night as all her health parameters were normal.” Tanuja, a renowned actress, has graced the screens in numerous Hindi and Bengali films. The daughter of yesteryear star Shobhna Samarth and producer Kumarsen Samarth, Tanuja has not only made her mark in cinema but has also appeared in television shows like ‘Aarambh’ and ‘Junoon.’ Notably, she is the mother of actors Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji.

Veteran Actor Tanuja Discharged From Hospital

Her most recent appearance was in the 2022 anthology ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’ on Prime Video. Tanuja, the veteran actor and mother of Kajol, has been hospitalized in Mumbai. According to PTI, she was admitted to a private hospital on the evening of December 17 due to age-related concerns. A source informed PTI that the 80-year-old actor was taken to the ICU of a Juhu hospital. Tanuja, a well-known actress, has contributed to numerous Hindi and Bengali films.

She is the offspring of the yesteryear star Shobhna Samarth and producer Kumarsen Samarth. With an illustrious filmography, Tanuja has portrayed iconic roles in movies such as ‘Baharein Phir Bhi Ayengi,’ ‘Jewel Thief,’ ‘Haathi Mere Saathi,’ and ‘Mere Jeevan Sathi,’ among others. Under observation, she is in good condition. There is no cause for concern, according to the source informed PTI. Tanuja, a renowned actress, has made significant contributions to both Hindi and Bengali films. Born to the yesteryear star Shobhna Samarth and producer Kumarsen Samarth, she is the sibling of Nutan and the mother of the well-known actress Kajol.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

how to use size rx male enhancement voluumdata male enhancement supreme booster male enhancement reviews always tired and lost sex drive having a higher sex drive than partner does marijuana inhibit sexual performance boyfriend low sex drive stress mlb male enhancement how to lose weight when genetics are against you true keto diet pills fat burning pills for weight loss top green tea diet pills does kate lose weight all american keto pills reviews xtreme elite diet pills herbalife fat burning pills gave me flue how to lose weight plant based use keto xs droop and pills 100 mg cbd gummie can i take cbd gummies with ibuprofen best cbd for pain relief wyld strawberry cbd gummies review cbd gummies for tremors cbd causimg wierd anxiety yum yum gummies cbd per gummy oregon hemp cbd gummies the best online do hemp gummies cause constipation cbd isolate dose for pain eagle cbd hemp gummies cbd gummies to quit smoking dragons den dolly parton cbd gummy how long before cbd gummies expire does cbd helo with anxiety and panic cbd pain pills brockport ny keoni cbd gummies quit smoking reviews dream cbd oil tincture for pain cbd oil sleep disorders cbd anxiety peer review cbd oil dose for sleeping pure cbd gummies dr oz and megyn kelly