Veteran Actor Tanuja Discharged From Hospital, Health Parameters Normal

5 hours ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Tanuja, the seasoned actor, has been released from the hospital with normal health parameters. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Tanuja, the veteran actor and mother of Kajol, has been released from a Mumbai-based private hospital after being admitted due to an age-related illness. Tanuja, the veteran actor, was discharged from the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital on December 18. The 80-year-old, renowned for films such as ‘Jewel Thief,’ ‘Haathi Mere Saathi,’ and ‘Mere Jeevan Sathi,’ was admitted to a Juhu hospital on the evening of December 17 due to age-related complications.

Tanuja, who began her career as a child artist in the 1950 film ‘Hamari Beti,’ was hospitalized in Mumbai due to age-related illness. The iconic actor has now been released from the hospital following her treatment in the ICU. A source informed PTI on December 19, stating, “She was discharged from the hospital late last night as all her health parameters were normal.” Tanuja, a renowned actress, has graced the screens in numerous Hindi and Bengali films. The daughter of yesteryear star Shobhna Samarth and producer Kumarsen Samarth, Tanuja has not only made her mark in cinema but has also appeared in television shows like ‘Aarambh’ and ‘Junoon.’ Notably, she is the mother of actors Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji.

Her most recent appearance was in the 2022 anthology ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’ on Prime Video. Tanuja, the veteran actor and mother of Kajol, has been hospitalized in Mumbai. According to PTI, she was admitted to a private hospital on the evening of December 17 due to age-related concerns. A source informed PTI that the 80-year-old actor was taken to the ICU of a Juhu hospital. Tanuja, a well-known actress, has contributed to numerous Hindi and Bengali films.

She is the offspring of the yesteryear star Shobhna Samarth and producer Kumarsen Samarth. With an illustrious filmography, Tanuja has portrayed iconic roles in movies such as ‘Baharein Phir Bhi Ayengi,’ ‘Jewel Thief,’ ‘Haathi Mere Saathi,’ and ‘Mere Jeevan Sathi,’ among others. Under observation, she is in good condition. There is no cause for concern, according to the source informed PTI. Tanuja, a renowned actress, has made significant contributions to both Hindi and Bengali films. Born to the yesteryear star Shobhna Samarth and producer Kumarsen Samarth, she is the sibling of Nutan and the mother of the well-known actress Kajol.

