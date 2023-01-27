Veteran Telugu Actor Parliamentarian J Jamuna Passed Away at 86, Obituary

The sudden passing of a Veteran Telugu actress has shocked the entire film industry. Yes, we are talking about Jamuna, one of the leading actress-turned-politician who sadly passed away at the age of 86. According to the sources, actress Jamuna took her last breath in Hyderabad and during her career, she worked in several language movies such as Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada industry. Her sudden death has shocked India’s film industry and many big personalities are coming ahead to pay tributes to Jamuna. It is hard to believe that she has gone from this world leaving her loved ones and family devastated.

Let us tell you that Jamuna took her last breath on Friday, January 27, 2023, at her Hyderabad home. She was 86 years old at the time of her death. Since the news of her demise was announced, many celebs as well as politicians paid her tribute in heartfelt social media posts. According to the sources, actress Jamuna died due to age-related ailments as she was 86. Many big actors including Mahesh Babu and filmmakers, Bobby Kolli, and Sreenu Vaitla pay tributes in their heartfelt social media posts. Keep reading this article to know more details here.

Who Was Jamuna?

Born as Jamuna on August 30, 1936 in Hampi, Karnataka. She was the daughter of Nippani Srinivasa Rao and Kowsalya Devi. She was named Jana Bai and her father was a Madhva Brahmin while her mother was a Vaisya and their marriage was an inter-caste love marriage. Jamuna grew up in Duggirala. Indian actress Savitri invited Jamuna to act in films. At the age of 15, she entered as a heroine in the movies. She was a stage artist in school. Her mother taught her vocal music and harmonium.

Dr. Garikipati Raja Rao gave her the offer to work in his film Puttillu in 1952 after seeing her on the stage. According to the sources, Jamuns has worked in 198 films during her career including in Telugu and South Indian languages movies. Because of her acting, she won Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award for her movie Milan.

Later, the actress joined the Congress Party in the 1980s and was also elected to the Lok Sabha from the Rajahmundry constituency in 1989. She lost the 1991 election but lost and left the party but later, she became a part of BJP during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure. It is hard to accept that one of the loving and caring soul has gone from this world. She will be always remembered.