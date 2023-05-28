Vic Car Smash: Four Teenagers Killed in Car Accident Fifth Fighting For Life CCTV Footage

We are sharing with you the news of a horrifying incident that has created a wave of panic. The incident was so terrifying that it took over the life of four teenagers and the one who survived is fighting for life. As the news surfaced in the media, it was very painful to know about the deadly incident. The tragic incident has been reported from Bochara in Victoria City of Australia. People are saddened and shattered by the horrifying incident. It is assumed that the car lost its control and hit a tree. As the crash was noticed by a passer-by at around 9.30 am. He could not tell about the right time of the deadly crash. We are sharing the news in detail. Go through the whole article to know more about the tragic accident and the identities of the teenagers.

A small integrated Victorian community is shocked by the sudden death of four young people in a fatal car crash. It has been reported that two young boys and two young girls lost their lives while they were on their way. One girl who is alive is injured badly and has been transferred to Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital and is very critical. The accident came to the notice of a passer-by who called for the Police. The police rushed to the site of the accident after receiving the information. The group of teenagers were on their way in their red Toyota. The car is badly crashed as the images are revealing. The fatal accident took place near Hamilton in Bochara. As the accident took place on a quiet rural road, the police is unable to tell the exact time of the crash. The images of the crash site and collapsed car are horrifying.

Vic Car Smash: Four Teenagers Killed

People are posting their reactions and concerns on the media platforms that quiet country roads have a lower chance of being found quickly, so less chance of saving any lives. The identities of the victims have not been formally identified. The police have only confirmed that the teenagers were the students of Baimbridge College in Hamilton, a town about 300km west of Melbourne with just over 10,000 people. It is suspected that the youngsters must be on high-speed wheels.

The images of the site shared by the police are scary, people are devasted by knowing about the accident. The information of the families of the youngsters has not been recovered yet. The police officials are investigating the case. It’s a tough time for the Victorian community as it is a very small integrated community and young people dying in such a small community is devastating. Stay tuned.