VIC vs BRG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Portuguese League Gil Vicente FC vs Braga

12 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Portuguese League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams Gil Vicente FC (VIC) and the opponent team Braga (BRG). Yes, both of the teams will be seen again as playing a head-to-head match in this tournament. This upcoming football match is fixed to begin at 01:00 am on Sunday 29 October 2023 and this match is going to take place at Estadio Cidade de Barcelos. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans and many are waiting for this match. We shared the complete information about this football match, so read continuously.

VIC vs BRG Live Score

If we talk about the points table then both of the teams gave thier best and received a good response from the audience. Both of the teams have played a total of eight matches in the tournament in the previous matches. Gil Vicente FC has faced three wins, and five losses in the last matches. VIC is ranked in the 9th place of the points table in this tournament. On the other hand, BRG has faced five wins, one draw, and two losses in the last matches. BRG is ranked in the 4th place of the points table.

VIC vs BRG (Gil Vicente FC vs Braga) Match Details

Match: Gil Vicente FC vs Braga (VIC vs BRG)
Tournament: Portuguese League
Date: Sunday, 29th October 2023
Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)
VIC vs BRG Venue: Estádio Cidade de Barcelos

VIC vs BRG (Gil Vicente FC vs Braga) Starting 11

Gil Vicente FC (VIC) Possible Starting 11 1.Andrew Da Silva Ventura, 2. Ruben Fernandes, 3. Ze Carlos, 4. Gabriel Pereira, 5. Leonardo Buta, 6. Martim Neto, 7. Pedro Tiba, 8. Maxime Dominguez, 9. Felix Correia, 10. Depu Aurelio, 11. Murilo Costa

Braga (BRG) Possible Starting 11 1.Matheus Lima Magalhaes, 2. Cristian Borja, 3. Serdar Saatci, 4. Sikou Niakate, 5. Josafat Mendes, 6. Ricardo Horta, 7. Al Musrati, 8. Alvaro Djalo, 9. Rodrigo Zalazar, 10. Vitor Carvalho, 11. Simon Banza

It is hard to share the prediction of the team winning because both of the teams played well in thier last matches and nothing can be said too early, so watch and enjoy this football match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. Presently, no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give thier best in this upcoming match. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.

