Good day, Today a news has come stating that the individual involved in a collision between a car and a semi on Highway 32 has been identified as the victim. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. 76-year-old Charitee McKenna, a Cecil resident, lost her life in a tragic incident on January 28 when her vehicle entered the path of a semi-truck on Highway 32. Emergency services responded to the scene at the intersection of 32 and County Highway CC, discovering significant damage to the car in the north lane and an overturned semi in the west ditch.

Both drivers were transported to Green Bay hospitals, with McKenna succumbing to her injuries. The condition of the 39-year-old semi-driver from Krakow remains unknown. The preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office indicates that the car, heading west on County Highway CC, failed to stop at the intersection, resulting in the collision with the southbound semi on Highway 32. No passengers were present in either vehicle. The identity of the semi-driver involved has not been disclosed at this time.

Highway 32 Crash

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is being aided in the investigation by the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office. Assistance at the scene was provided by Eagle III, Oconto Falls and Gillet Area ambulance services, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Gillett police and fire, the Oconto Falls Fire Department, and Oconto County Emergency Management. In the United States, there are almost 43,000 fatal crashes annually, yet there is a ray of hope as the real rate of deadly car crashes remains below 1%. In 2021, the United States witnessed an estimated 6,102,936 police-reported vehicle accidents, with 39,508 of them resulting in fatalities. This places the effective deadly car crash death rate at 0.7%, highlighting a positive aspect with 99.3% of car crashes not leading to fatalities.

Survival odds are influenced by factors such as seat belt usage, reducing the risk of death by 45% for those in the front seat. Speeding contributes to both the likelihood of crashes and increased fatality rates, playing a role in 29% of car accident deaths in 2021. Car crashes stand as the primary cause of death in the U.S. for individuals aged 1 to 54, with 14.3 motor-related deaths per 100,000 people. Encouragingly, this marks a 54% improvement from 1937 when the U.S. experienced 30.8 traffic-related deaths per 100,000 people. Over the past three years, the daily average of fatal car crashes has stood at 114. In 2020, there was an average of 107 fatal car accidents daily. 2021 recorded the highest daily average of car accident fatalities at 118 per day. In 2022, the average was 117 fatal accidents daily. Despite a reduction in driving during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, police-reported crashes decreased by 22% in 2020. Additionally, the number of people injured in accidents dropped by 17% compared to 2019. However, there was a 6.8% increase in fatal car crash statistics from 2019 to 2020.