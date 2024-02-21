Victims of Highway 93 Crash Between Ronan and St. Lgnatius Identified, CCTV Video

Reportedly, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office has shared an update on the crash that happened on Highway 93 between Ronan and St. Ignatius and reported that the victims of this accident have been identified. In this accident, two people were involved who have been identified and officially shared. Now, the news of the Highway 93 crash is rapidly circulating on the internet trends and many users are paying attention to learn more. It is making a buzz and raising multiple questions among people, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information. Let us know in brief and don’t skip any line or word.

First of all, let's clarify that the two people who died in this Highway 93 crash have been identified as Ila Griffin (an old woman) and Kathryn Griffin (a small girl). It is reported that both belong to a family and are residents of Ronan. Ila was 80 years old at the time of passing and Kathryn was only 7 years old. These details of both deceased were confirmed by the Lake County Sheriff's Office and it is a sorrowful moment for the community. Many are expressing their sadness for their loss and it has shocked the community deeply.

Victims of Highway 93 Crash

Let’s about this crash incident, it was a head-on crash incident that took place at the intersection of Eagle Pass Trail between Ronan and St. Ignatius on 15 February 2024. This crash involved a passenger car and a semi-truck. Isla and Kathryn were in the passenger car and they both lost their lives in this crash. On the other side, the driver of the semi-truck was also injured and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He is identified as a 56-year-old man but not much details have been shared yet about him. Keep continuing your reading by scrolling down this page.

Still, the excat details are not confirmed but it is reported that one vehicle was going southbound and another vehicle was going northbound on Highway 93. Unfortunately, one of the vehicles lost control, crossed into the northbound lane, began sliding, and hit the other vehicle which came to a stop, blocking the southbound lane. Both two people (Ila and Kathryn) were pronounced dead at the incident scene by the MHP while the second vehicle driver sustained minor injuries. The investigation is still underway and we will update you after getting any other information.