Victor Chang Cause Of Death? Google Doodle Honours Work of Pioneer Heart Surgeon

Victor Chang was one of the most famous cardiac surgeons in Australia. Once again the cause of death of Victor Chang is becoming a main topic on the web for the discussion.

As we earlier mentioned Victor Chang was the most famous and well-known Chinese-born Australian cardiac surgeon and a pioneer of modern heart transplantation in Australia. The Australian surgeon Victor Chang was born on November 21, 2023. In 1991, the whole of Australia was devasted by learning of his passing. According to the sources, Victor Chang was murdered in 1991. He passed away on July 4, 1991, at the age of 54. Learn about a deceased surgeon’s cause of death, obituary, funeral, and legacy in this article. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Further, Victor Chang performed his first successful heart transplant in Australia. Sadly, the respected doctor Victor Chang lost his life in a sudden event. Recently, on November 21, 2023, Google celebrated the birth anniversary of Victor Chang. Google celebrated the birth anniversary of a renowned individual who pioneered modern heart transplants. Victor Chang was the person who introduced an artificial heart valve and an artificial heart assist device. In addition, Chang’s artificial heart valve is more affordable than earlier models. Victor Chang performed his first heart transplant on a 14-year-old girl. The girl, Fiona Coote became the first heart transplant survivor.

Now, the question is raised what was his cause of death? The Australian surgeon Victor Chang lost his life in two gunshot wounds. The murder of Victor Chang in 1991 stunned Australia and is considered one of the most notorious in the country's history. The passing news of Victor Chang sent a shockwave over the nation. The surgeon Victor Chang was known for his talent, kindness, and dedication to save innocent lives. The funeral service took place at St. Mary's Cathedral. He was the most loved person by the Australian people. His legacy never be forgotten.