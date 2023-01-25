Victor Navasky Cause of Death? Editor of The Nation and Voice of The Left, Passed Away at 90

Recently the news has come on the internet that Victor S. Navasky has passed away at the age of 90. He was a very well-known American journalist and editor and academic. He is no more between us and he took his last breath on Monday. Since his passing news went out on social networking sites many people have been paying a tribute to him and expressing their deep condolences to his family as they are through a hard time. Now many people are very curious to know about Victor S. Navasky and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Victor S. Navasky was a renowned reporter and editor and academic. He was a publisher of The Nation and George T. Delacorte Professor Emeritus of Professional Practice in Magazine journalism at Columbia University. He began as an editor in 1978 and before entering The Nation, he was an editor of The New York Times Magazine. He also wrote a monthly column about the publishing business for the Times Book Review. He was a very famous personality and he will be always missed by his close ones. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Victor Navasky Cause of Death?

As per the report, a genial champion of left-liberal politics Victor S. Navasky has passed away recently at the age of 90. He took his last breath on 23 January 2023, Monday in a hospital in Manhattan. His son whose name is Bruno said that his father’s cause of death was pneumonia. It is very painful and shocking news for his family, friends and those who know him as they lost their beloved person. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Victor S. Navasky was born on 5 July 1932 in New York, United States. He completed his graduation at Swarthmore College in 1954, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa and got high honors in the social sciences. He was a married person and his wife's name is Anna Strongin. The couple was blessed with three kids. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened by his sudden death. Many people have been expressing their deep condolenes to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.