Victoria Crash: Joshua Elmes, Lucas Garzoli, Alicia Montebello & Megahn Fox Dies in Car Crash CCTV Footage

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that three teenagers and a woman lost their lives after being involved in an accident. This tragic accident happened in Victoria. Reportedly, police have been trying to figure out what occurred when the car was last spotted on CCTV.

According to the report, three teens and a lady in her 30s have been dead in a “really traumatic and destructive” car crash in Victoria over eight hours. The car was “obviously traveling at exceedingly high speed” down a very small lane, as per Assistant Commissioner for Lane Policing Glenn Weir, when the driver lost control and hit a tree. Due to the crash, four individuals were killed in the accident and this tragic incident took place Saturday morning near Bochara, 300 kilometers west of Melbourne. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

What Happened To Victoria Crash?

only 17 years old girl survivor who has been currently battling for her life in the hospital. Due to the gruesome crash scene, police said that it was still too early to determine who had been driving the car and whether or not anybody was using seat belts. On the basis of the report, the four victims were two teenage guys and two teenage girls. A bystander saw the demolished red station wagon shortly after 9 a.m., eight hours after it was last seen on surveillance film leaving a nearby waterfall park at around 1 a.m.You are on the right page for more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

The four victims have been identified as Joshua Elmes, Alicia Montebello, Army cadet Lucus Garzoli, and 14-year-old Meghan Fox passed away in the terrible accident on Saturday Saturday. Lucus Garzoli's Facebook introductions urged users to "enjoy life to the fullest". Kayla also created contact with the relatives of those who perished on Saturday along with her sister. Lots of people are very saddened and shocked and they expressed their deep condolences to their families and paid tribute to them.