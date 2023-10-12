Video: Armed miscreants in Delhi Attack Petrol Pump Employee CCTV Video Footage

In our daily world, multiple videos are shared on the internet and many of them attract the interest of people and netizens. Similarly, a video was shared on the internet and now, it is running in the trends of various social media pages. This video went viral in a short time and surfaced on social media pages. This viral video is making headlines on various social media pages and many are raising various questions related to this incident. So, we made an article and shared all the details here. We will try to cover every single piece of information and discuss it in detail.

This video is running in the trends and continuously crosses a large number of views. There is an investigation has also begun and the authorities are continuing this investigation. Recently, some masked miscreants snatched around 12 thousand rupees from the petrol pump employee and several rounds were fired. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera. This incident took place late Tuesday 10 October 2023 in the Mundka area, Delhi, India. After this incident, the authorities began an investigation and shared some reports. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more about this incident.

Armed miscreants in Delhi Attack Petrol Pump

According to the reports, Around Rs 12,000 was looted from a petrol pump employee in Delhi when some bike-borne miscreants opened fire around the pump. This complete incident has been captured in CCTV cameras that occurred late Tuesday night in the Mundka area of ​​the national capital, Delhi. This viral video shows around six masked miscreants reaching the petrol pump on two motorcycles and it is seen that they attacked one of the employees at the petrol pump. Furthermore, the suspects also fired several rounds of fire, before fleeing from the incident place with the looted cash. It is also coming forward that one employee was injured in this incident.

This video is gathering huge attention on the internet and social media platforms. Many users are sharing thier reactions towards this viral video by commenting and posting online. The investigation is ongoing but the authorities didn't share any information on whether the miscreants were identified or arrested. There is no information has been shared about the accused and no one of them has been arrested yet. The cases of crimes are increasing day-by-day and the government needs to improve it for the people's safety. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon.