VIDEO: Man Arrested as Pet Bulldog Savagely Mauls Woman Leaving Her Critically Injured Outside Tesco Supermarket

Here we are sharing a piece of big and shocking news with you that an AttackAmerican bulldog has attacked a lady outside a supermarket. This tragic incident happened on 14 January 2023, Saturday at around 1:30 in Castle Street, Salisbury. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. As soon as this news went viral on social media platforms uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines and this news left many questions in people’s minds. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

The woman is 30 years old and she was taken to the hospital after the attack with serious injuries, as per the police. According to the report, a spokesman for Wiltshire police stated, we have been demanding spectators following an incident outside the Tesco supermarket in Castle Street, Salisbury at around 1:30 pm on Saturday. As we already mentioned that the lady was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment for wounds which are serious but not life-threatening. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

Man Arrested as Pet Bulldog Savagely Mauls Woman

According to the report, the owner of the bulldog has been arrested by the police at the location on suspicion of causing unfortunate bodily injury with intent. Currently, The man is in police custody. Police have announced that they had taken care of the dog. In another incident, on 12 January 2023, eight dogs have been seized by armed police at the scene of a horrific afternoon dog attack where one young lady has been mauled to death and another was rushed to the hospital. Surrey Police obtained a complaint at around 2:45 pm, of a dog attacking people and sent armed officials and the National Police Air Service. Scroll down the page for more information about the news, so plaese read the complete article.

A 28-year-old Londoner was sadly enunciated dead at the location, while a second lady who was bitten by a dog was sent to the hospital right away. Since she was released, a police official asserted. Police admitted that they had taken control of eight dogs after they captured them. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by this tragic incident.