Video: Man Tries to Slap Woman Cop in Stadium During Ind vs Pak Match

The World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Saturday was marred by an altercation between a spectator and a female police officer. A video of the incident, which has been widely shared on social media, has emerged. While India Today has not been able to confirm the exact circumstances that led to the altercation, it has been reported that the crowd had to be involved to maintain order. Keep reading our article for more details.

The video, which was shared on X, shows a woman cop berating a man in the crowd over something. The man responded to her with anger when she lost control. She then hit him with her baton, which made him even angrier. The man then tried to slap her in the back, but people around him stopped him. The unidentified man in the video is seen trying to slap the female police officer, but the cop stops him. The man tries to strike her again, but the cop blocks his strike, resulting in a physical altercation. The crowd intervened and de-escalated the situation. “A fight between a police officer and an audience member during the match between India vs Pakistan,” reads the video caption, which has gone viral on several social media platforms. The match was part of the India vs Pakistan World Cup series.

Man Tries to Slap Woman Cop in Stadium