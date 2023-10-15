Video: Man Tries to Slap Woman Cop in Stadium During Ind vs Pak Match

The World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Saturday was marred by an altercation between a spectator and a female police officer. A video of the incident, which has been widely shared on social media, has emerged. While India Today has not been able to confirm the exact circumstances that led to the altercation, it has been reported that the crowd had to be involved to maintain order. Keep reading our article for more details.
The video, which was shared on X, shows a woman cop berating a man in the crowd over something. The man responded to her with anger when she lost control. She then hit him with her baton, which made him even angrier. The man then tried to slap her in the back, but people around him stopped him. The unidentified man in the video is seen trying to slap the female police officer, but the cop stops him. The man tries to strike her again, but the cop blocks his strike, resulting in a physical altercation. The crowd intervened and de-escalated the situation. “A fight between a police officer and an audience member during the match between India vs Pakistan,” reads the video caption, which has gone viral on several social media platforms. The match was part of the India vs Pakistan World Cup series.
Man Tries to Slap Woman Cop in Stadium
The internet has expressed its opinion on the video, which has gained traction online. Some users have argued that the woman cop should not have struck the man, while others have argued that regardless of the officer’s actions, his response was inappropriate. The video has also sparked a debate on social media, with some expressing disapproval of the man’s actions, while others have praised the officer’s response. Additionally, some netizens have praised the crowd for intervening in the situation, claiming that their actions prevented further escalation. The identity of the individuals involved in the incident remains unknown, and there is no indication of any legal action taken against the man.
In the second match of the ICC Men’s ODI 2023 World Cup, India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets. The match took place at the world’s biggest cricket stadium, the Rs. Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. The capacity of the stadium is 132,000 people. The victory over Pakistan was India’s eighth consecutive one-day international triumph against Pakistan in the World Cup, a run that began in 1992. Stick to our site for further news updates.
