VIDEO: Massive Fire at Delhi’s PVC Market in Tikri Kalan CCTV Video

The scary news is of a massive fire from Titri Kalan in Delhi. It is reported that a huge fire spurted in the PVC market in Delhi’s Titri Kalan on Saturday. According to the initial reports, a major fire broke up in a plastic godown in the early morning today. Videos captured shows that the fire was enormous and was spreading quickly due to wind. It is yet to know whether it was intentional or accidental. Two days ago on Thursday night also, a huge fire broke up in a godown in the Samalkha Kapashera area. Go through the whole information to know more.

After receiving the information, 26 fire tenders were sent to the site to control the fire. According to Deputy Chief Fire Officer, SK Dua, the situation is under control now. This fire has been declared of medium category. The good thing is that no casualties are reported so far. And also loss of property is not much. The cooling operation is still underway. The flames were visible from very far. Further details about the owner of the property and the reason behind the fire are still awaited.

Massive fire at Delhi’s PVC Market

It is of great concern that earlier this month a fire broke up in Wajirpur industrial area and at the slum area near sultan puri road. From January to March 2023, Delhi Fire Services received 6,969 calls while last year, around 6000 calls were received during this period. This should be of concern to the authorities. Many people living in the nearby areas have posted visuals on Twitter Which showed massive flames blowing out from the PVC market. These incidents horrify Delhiites as Delhi is overpopulated and congested. Especially the market areas are extremely crowded in Delhi, as Delhi is a hub for wholesale markets also.

The markets need strong safety measures to prevent these types of frightening incidents. However, it is a big relief that in this fire there is no loss of life or property. Also, our fire workers are well-equipped to douse such gigantic fires. Still, there is always a scope for betterment. Be alert and updated with us. stay connected…………..