Video: Telangana BRS Leader, Son Die in Road Accident in Narsingi CCTV Footage

The police said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Thourya Nayak and his son died in a road accident while they were traveling from Narsingi to Chegunta on Saturday. The accident took place under the Narsingi police station limits.

The police said, Thourya Nayak and his son Ankit, while they were traveling from Narsingi village to Chegunta, their car tire burst, lost control and the car ran over the divider and fell on the opposite side of the road where a lorry hit the car.

Telangana BRS Leader, Son Die in Road Accident

Both died on the spot. Bodies have been shifted to Ramayanpet government hospital. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law, according to the police.

People are paying tribute to him. The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief.