Vijay Raman Death Reason? Former IPS officer Vijay Raman Passed Away in Pune

In today’s article, we are going to share some heartbreaking news with you. According to recent news, it has been learned that former IPS officer Vijay Raman has died. Yes, you heard it right. After hearing this news everyone has become silent. When people heard the news of his death, they started asking many questions like when Vijay Raman died. What could have been the cause of Vijay Raman’s death and many more questions? If you also want to know the news of Vijay Raman’s death in-depth, then let us tell you that we have collected all the information related to Vijay Raman’s death. Let us start the article without any delay and know about the death of Vijay Raman.

As you all know Vijay Raman was a high-profile retired IPS officer and was also known for leading the police encounter that killed athlete-turned-dacoit Paan Singh Tomar in 1981. But the sad thing is that he died on Friday morning in Pune at the age of 72. He made a huge contribution to the Indian Police. He had performed his job with full responsibility and honesty due to which people are seen feeling sad about his death. After his death, the late officer’s wife Veena Raman said that he had been suffering from cancer since February this year and was also undergoing treatment. It is said that when he led a 14-hour encounter against Tomar on October 1, 1981, he had recovered a lot since then and this case is considered one of the biggest encounters.

Vijay Raman Death Reason?

He had given great focus to his career so much so that he was a part of anti-terrorist and anti-Naxal operations and had also worked with various establishments including MP Police, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, and Railway Police. You can guess from all these things how loyal he was towards his work. In such a situation, not only his family but also the entire police department is saddened by his death.

Regarding his death, his wife said that he was admitted to the hospital on September 18 because he was struggling to breathe. After treatment, he was looking a little better but suddenly he died which is a shock for us. Even after his recovery, no one would have guessed that he would say goodbye to all of us. We pray that god rests the soul of Vijay Raman. Keep in touch with us for additional updates.