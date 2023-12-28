Vijayakanth Death Reason? Indian Actor and Politician, Vijayakanth dies at 71

We are going to share the death news of Vijayakanth with our great hearts and grief. Yes, you heard right he is no more and passed away at the age of 71 years. He was an Indian actor who made sufficient contributions to the Tamil Cinema. He was also known as an Indian politician and was the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016. Now, the news of his unexpected passing is breaking the hearts of his family, friends, and loved ones who are expressing their sadness for his loss. Let’s continue your reading to read more details related to his death.

According to the sources, his death news was confirmed by his family and it was officially announced via a social media post. He took his last breath on Thursday 28 December 2023 at a private hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India and he was 71 years old at the time of his unfortunate death. It is repeated that he lost his life due to pneumonia but the excat details are not shared about his death cause. His death sent shockwaves to the community and many are expressing their sadness. Scroll down this page to know more about himself.

Vijayakanth Death Reason?

His real name was Narayanan Vjayaraj Alagarswami but he was mostly known as Vijayakanth. Born in Madurai, Madras State, India on 25 August 1952. His death is a great loss for the both community including the Tamil film industry and the political community. He was also known as Captain and was one of the most beloved actors and politicians in Tamil Nadu. He was the son of K. N. Alagarswami and Aandal Azhagarswami. If we talk about his personal, he was married to Premalatha on 31 January 1990 and was the father of two sons. He was an Indian actor who worked in the Tamil cinema and later became a successful politician.

Further, he also works as a director and producer before joining politics or working as an actor. Many popular personalities are expressing their condolences and paying tributes to his passing. He died on 28 December at a private hospital in Chennai at the age of 71 due to pneumonia. He was survived by his family including his wife and two sons. He worked in many films by playing roles, dubbing, directing, and many more. Pneumonia is inflammation and fluid in your lungs caused by a bacterial, viral, or fungal infection.