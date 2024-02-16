VIL vs GEF Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Villarreal vs Getafe LaLiga EA Sports League

Hello sports lovers, especially football lovers and those who were waiting for the next match of La Liga EA Sports League. This football match is going to be played between the teams; Villarreal (VIL) and the opponent team Getafe (GEF). Yes, both teams will be seen playing against each other, and this is creating an exciting buzz among the fans. It is set to begin to play at 01:30 am on Saturday 17 February 2024 at El Madrigal Football Stadium, also known as Estadio de la Ceramica located in Villarreal, Spain. Keep continuing your reading to know more about this upcoming match such as teams, players, predictions, and more.

Both teams played well in the last games and received good responses from people and viewers. As per the points table, both teams have played a total of 24 matches in this league and now, both are going to play their second head-to-head match. Villarreal has faced six wins, seven draws, or eleven losses and the team is ranked in the 13th place on the points table. On the other hand, Getafe has faced eight wins, nine draws, or seven losses, and the team is presently ranked in the 10th place on the points table. Keep continuing your reading…

VIL vs GEF (Villarreal vs Getafe) Match Details

Match: Villarreal vs Getafe (VIL vs GEF)

Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports League

Date: Saturday, 17th February 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

VIL vs GEF Venue: El Madrigal Football Stadium

VIL vs GEF (Villarreal vs Getafe) Starting 11

Villarreal (VIL) Possible Starting 11 1.Filip Jorgensen, 2. Alberto Moreno, 3. Jorge Cuenca, 4. Kiko Femenia, 5. Raul Albiol, 6. Alejandro Baena, 7. Francis Coquelin, 8. Ilias Akhomach, 9. Santi Comesana, 10. Gerard Moreno, 11. Alexander Sorloth