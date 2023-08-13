VIL vs RB Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Lineup, Villarreal vs Real Betis La Liga

Hello friends, here we are sharing big and exciting news with you that one of the best La Liga leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful. This match is going to be played between Villarreal vs Real Betis. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between two powerful teams. Both teams are very famous among people as they always give their best to win the match. Now fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the VIL vs RB match and we will share it with you in this article.

La Liga is all set to entertain its fans with another match. Both teams have amazing and hardworking players. They are ready to face each other in the match. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The La Liga match between Villarreal and Real Betis will be played at El Madrigal in Villarreal, Spain. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans must be very keen to know about the match details like a team, date, day, lineup and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Villarreal (VIL) vs Real Betis (RB)

League: La Liga

Date: 13th August 2023

Day: Sunday

Time:11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue:El Madrigal in Villarreal, Spain

Villarreal (VIL) Possible Playing 11: 1.Filip Jorgensen, 2. Alberto Moreno, 3. Aissa Mandi, 4. Jorge Cuenca, 5. Adria Altimira, 6. Etienne Capoue, 7. Ramon Terrats, 8. Denis Suarez, 9. Manuel Trigueros, 10. Ben Brereton, 11. Gerard Moreno

Real Betis (RB) Possible Playing 11:1.Claudio Bravo, 2. Youssouf Sabaly, 3. German Pezzella, 4. Luiz Felipe, 5. Abner Vinicius, 6. Guido Rodriguez, 7. William Carvalho, 8. Ayoze Perez, 9. Isco, 10. Borja Iglesias, 11. Luiz Henrique Silva

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they are ready to give their best to win the match. This match is going to be played between Villarreal vs Real Betis on 13th August 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at El Madrigal in Villarreal, Spain. Now fans are very curious to know about which team has more chance to win the match. Then Real Betis looks stronger and it has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.