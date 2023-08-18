Vimal Kumar Death Reason? Dainik Jagran Journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav Shot Dead

Good Day Readers, Today a miserable news has come up from Araria District in Bihar revealing that a crime journalist was shot dead. Stay with this article to unveil the shocking truth of this news. Last Friday, in Araria, Bihar, a journalist was shot and killed by unidentified individuals. The incident resulted in a notable uproar at the post-mortem location following the journalist’s unfortunate murder. In recent years , Bihar documented a total of 2,799 murder cases, while Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 3,825 cases.

Bihar also held the lead in incidents targeting police and government officials, with 150 cases reported. In terms of attempted murder, Bihar secured the second position with 8,393 cases, following West Bengal which recorded 13,351 cases. When it came to rioting cases, Bihar took the lead with 6,298 instances, including 51 incidents classified as communal or religious clashes. Maharashtra closely followed with 8,709 cases.

Vimal Kumar Death Reason?

In the context of dowry-related cases, Bihar ranked second with 3,367 instances, coming after UP. Tragically, Bihar reported the loss of 1,000 women due to dowry issues, compared to 2,222 cases in UP. In terms of crimes against women, Bihar stood second with 3,400 cases, while UP reported 4,642 cases, securing the top position. However, Bihar held the 13th position in rape cases with 786 incidents, while Rajasthan occupied the highest position.



Assaults on women with the intention to outrage their modesty ranked Bihar at the 21st position.

As per the available data, Bihar accounted for 6,589 cases of women being kidnapped for ransom or coerced into marriage, while UP had the highest count at 8,599 cases. Same case of alleged murder has again given shock to the state. In the early hours of Friday, a tragic incident unfolded in Araria, Bihar, as a journalist named Vimal Kumar Yadav, associated with a local daily newspaper, was fatally shot. Preliminary reports suggest that a group of unidentified individuals knocked on the journalist’s residence and shot him, resulting in his untimely death. The incident occurred around 5:30 am within the Raniganj police station’s jurisdiction.



Present at the scene are law enforcement officials, including Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh, and Member of Parliament Pradeep Kumar Singh. Superintendent Ashok Kumar Singh shared initial details, stating, “Around 5:30 am, unknown individuals knocked on Vimal’s residence door. Upon his response, they fired shots at his chest and quickly fled. Vimal tragically lost his life on the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams are on their way to investigate. Our police teams are actively pursuing the suspects, and a comprehensive inquiry is underway.”



Expressing his strong condemnation of the incident, Araria MP Pradeep Kumar Singh called for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s resignation. He expressed his concerns, saying, “This incident eerily echoes the murder of Vimal’s brother four years ago. If those responsible had been held accountable back then, today’s tragic incident might have been averted. The media plays a crucial role in our democratic framework, and its untimely loss is deeply disheartening. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar should step down from his position.” More information is still awaited and will be disclose soon as investigation progress further. Keep following the article for more updates on this news.