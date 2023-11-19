Vinod Thomas Death Reason? Malayalam Actor Vinod Thomas Found Dead Inside Parked Car

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that Vinod Thomas, a Malayalam actor, was discovered deceased inside a parked car in Kerala. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Renowned actor Vinod Thomas, aged 45, was discovered lifeless in a parked car near Pampady in Kottayam, at a hotel. The lifeless body of Malayalam actor Vinod Thomas, aged 45, was discovered inside a parked car at a hotel near Pampady in Kottayam, Kerala. The hotel management reported the incident to the police after noticing a person inside the car on its premises for an extended period.

After discovering him inside the car, we transported him to a nearby hospital, where doctors conducted an examination and pronounced him deceased, according to the police. The body has been sent for postmortem to determine the cause of death. The specific reason for Vinod Thomas’ demise remains undisclosed. Multiple reports suggest that the suspected cause might be the inhalation of poisonous gas from the car’s air conditioning system. Confirmation, however, awaits the results of the postmortem examination, as stated by the police. Thomas gained recognition for his performances in films such as ‘Ayyappanum Koshyum,’ ‘Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla,’ ‘Oru Murai Vanth Paathaaya,’ ‘Happy Wedding,’ and ‘June,’ among various others.

Vinod Thomas Death Reason?

Vinoy Thomas, an Indian author who writes in Malayalam, has gained acclaim for his novels, including “Karikkottakkari” and “Puttu,” as well as his short stories such as “Ramachi.” He has been honored with the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for both Story and Novel. Lijo Jose Pellissery’s film “Churuli” is adapted from one of Thomas’s stories. Hailing from Nellikkampoyil near Iritty in the Kannur district of Kerala, Vinoy Thomas attended St. Joseph’s High School, Kunnoth, for his early education. He pursued his college education at the University of Calicut before becoming a teacher at Government High School, Ulikkal. Vinoy is married to Gigimol, and the couple has a son named Adwait and a daughter named Akshari. In 2021, Vinoy Thomas was honored with the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Story for his collection, “Ramachi,” despite the announcement being made in 2019.

Prior to this recognition, the anthology had also been bestowed with the ‘Edakkadu Sahithya Vedi Puraskaram.’ Additionally, he has been the recipient of the ‘Sakhav Verghese Memorial Award,’ ‘Joseph Mundassery Award,’ ‘V. P. Sivakumar Keli Award,’ and ‘Kunjamu Purakkad Memorial Award.’ Furthermore, Vinoy received the 2021 Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Novel for his work titled “Puttu.”