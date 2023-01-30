Viola Léger Death Reason? Actress and Former Senator Viola Léger Passed Away at 92

American-born Canadian actress, Viola Leger sadly passed away at the age of 92. It is saddened to hear about the sudden passing of the popular actress-turned-politician. Let us tell you that Viola Leger was also best known as La Sagouine. Being an actress, Viola was also a former senator. According to the sources, the news of her sudden passing was confirmed by the management company Le Grenier musique says Leger died Saturday in Dieppe, New Brunswick. Since the news of her death was confirmed, her loved ones are paying tributes to her and given deep condolences to her family. The political community has lost a beautiful soul.

The reports say that La Sagouine took her last breath on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Dieppe, New Brunswick. Sen. Rene Cormier took Twitter and tweeted,” The great Acadian actress Viola Léger passed away at the age of 92. A brilliant career, a devoted senator, she leaves us her unfailing commitment and her friendship. Thank you dear friend.#Acadie @SenatCA”. Other politicians and artists took their social media handles to pay tribute to her. It is hard to believe that Viola Leger has gone from this world leaving her family and friends devastated

Viola Léger Death Reason?

Born as Viola Leger on June 29, 1930, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. She received a BA and B.Ed from the University de Moncton and M.F.A from Boston University. Later, Viola was appointed to the Senate at the recommendation of Prime Minister Jean Chretien in 2001, representing the Senatorial division of L’Acadie, New Brunswick. She was a member of the Liberal caucus. She retired from the post of Senate at the age of 75.

Later in 1989, she became an Officer of the Order of Canada. In 2007, she was honored with the Order of New Brunswick. Along with this, Viola also received a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award in 2013 for her work as an actress in the film industry.

Ginette Petitpas Taylor tweeted,” The famous interpreter of La Sagouine, the actress and former senator, Viola Léger, has passed away. La Sagouine was not only the role of a career and a life, but she also represented a symbol of great pride and tenacity for all Acadians”. After the news of her sudden passing was confirmed officially, many politicians paid tribute to her on social media. Still, there is no updates related to the funeral and obituary updates of her. Keep in touch with us.