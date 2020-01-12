Virat Kohli becomes the Fastest Captain to Score 11,000 runs in International Cricket :- India captain Virat Kohli, on Friday, achieved yet another batting record by becoming the fastest to complete 11,000 runs as captain in international cricket across all the formats. Kohli achieved the landmark during the ongoing third and final T20 international against Sri Lanka in Pune. Kohli required just one run before this game to reach the landmark which he did in the 13th over of India’s innings after Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga put team India to bat first.

Kohli, who took just 196 innings to cross the milestone, is followed by Australia’s World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting (252 innings) and now Cricket South Africa (CSA) director Graeme Smith (264 innings). While Allan Border who is fourth on the list took 316 innings to reach the milestone, former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had done it in 324 innings. Kohli, thus, became the sixth international captain to reach the feat and the second Indian captain after Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Kohli has amassed 7202 runs from 84 Tests and 11609 runs from 242 ODIs while averaging over 50 in all three formats, which again is a record.

Meanwhile, the Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah became India’s highest wicket-taker in the T20 Internationals after he dismissed Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka in third and final T20 against Sri Lanka.

Bumrah has now 53 T20 wickets to his name from 45 T20 internationals. Wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (52 wickets from 37 matches) and ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (52 wickets from 46 matches) are the joint second-highest on the list.

He had figures of 1/32 in the second T20 at Indore, which the hosts had won by seven wickets. The Gujarat pacer returned with figures of 1-5 in two overs in the third and final game here. Bumrah, who was injured, returned to international cricket from the ongoing series against Sri Lanka and made his comeback a memorable one.