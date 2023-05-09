Virginia Moore Cause of Death? Kentucky Sign Language Interpreter Virginia Moore Dies

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Virginia Moore has passed away recently. She was a special personality in Kentucky who is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath on Saturday. Recently the news has come on the internet as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Many people are very curious to know about Virginia Moore and what happened to her. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Virginia Moore was Gov. Andy Beshear’s sign language interpreter who inspired others to promote kindness and inclusiveness. She was an administrative director of the Kentucky Commission of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, where she served degrees and certifications as an interpreter. At the commission, she worked with Amy Hatzel, now the chair of the board. She was a very famous and amazing person who achieved huge respect due to her best work and he will be missed by her family, friends and well-wishers. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Virginia Moore Cause of Death?

A cherished personality Virginia Moore is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on Saturday 7 May 2023. Her sudden demise news has been confirmed by Governor Andy Beshear on Facebook. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are broken and now they are curious to know about her cause of death. Reportedly, there is no information about her cause of death as it has been not disclosed by her family and friend. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

On the basis of the report, In October 2020 she declared that she was diagnosed with stage one uterine cancer. She was a very kind lady who achieved huge respect due to her best work. Since her passing news went out on social media platfroms many people are very saddened and shocked as no one thought that she would lose her life like this. Many people have been expressing their deep condolences to her family and paying tribute to her on social media platfroms. May Virginia Moore’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.